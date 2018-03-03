FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 3, 2018 / 1:53 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 5-La Liga Results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Mar  3 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the La Liga on Saturday (start times are CET)
 Villarreal            (0)  0  Girona         (1)  2
 Sevilla               (2)  2  Athletic Club  (0)  0
 Leganés               (0)  2  Málaga         (0)  0
 Deportivo La Coruña   (1)  1  Eibar          (1)  1
 Real Madrid           (2)  3  Getafe         (0)  1

 Sunday, March  4 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Levante        v  Espanyol           (1200/1100)
 Barcelona      v  Atlético Madrid    (1615/1515)
 Real Sociedad  v  Deportivo Alavés   (1830/1730)
 Valencia       v  Real Betis         (2045/1945)
 Monday, March  5 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Celta de Vigo  v  Las Palmas         (2100/2000)
