UPDATE 5-La Liga Results

Mar 3 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the La Liga on Saturday (start times are CET) Villarreal (0) 0 Girona (1) 2 Sevilla (2) 2 Athletic Club (0) 0 Leganés (0) 2 Málaga (0) 0 Deportivo La Coruña (1) 1 Eibar (1) 1 Real Madrid (2) 3 Getafe (0) 1 Sunday, March 4 fixtures (CET/GMT) Levante v Espanyol (1200/1100) Barcelona v Atlético Madrid (1615/1515) Real Sociedad v Deportivo Alavés (1830/1730) Valencia v Real Betis (2045/1945) Monday, March 5 fixtures (CET/GMT) Celta de Vigo v Las Palmas (2100/2000)