UPDATE 5-Soccer-La Liga results and standings

Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, October 1 Barcelona 3 Las Palmas 0 Real Madrid 2 Espanyol 0 Real Sociedad 4 Real Betis 4 Valencia 3 Athletic Club 2 Villarreal 3 Eibar 0 Saturday, September 30 Leganes 0 Atletico Madrid 0 Levante 0 Alaves 2 Deportivo Coruna 2 Getafe 1 Sevilla 2 Malaga 0 Friday, September 29 Celta Vigo 3 Girona FC 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 7 7 0 0 23 2 21 2 Sevilla 7 5 1 1 9 3 16 3 Valencia 7 4 3 0 15 7 15 4 Atletico Madrid 7 4 3 0 12 4 15 ------------------------- 5 Real Madrid 7 4 2 1 13 6 14 ------------------------- 6 Real Betis 7 4 1 2 14 11 13 ------------------------- 7 Leganes 7 3 2 2 5 3 11 ------------------------- 8 Real Sociedad 7 3 1 3 17 17 10 9 Villarreal 7 3 1 3 9 9 10 10 Levante 7 2 3 2 8 10 9 11 Celta Vigo 7 2 2 3 13 11 8 12 Getafe 7 2 2 3 9 7 8 13 Athletic Club 7 2 2 3 9 9 8 14 Espanyol 7 2 2 3 7 11 8 15 Deportivo Coruna 7 2 1 4 9 16 7 16 Girona FC 7 1 3 3 6 11 6 17 Las Palmas 7 2 0 5 5 13 6 ------------------------- 18 Eibar 7 2 0 5 3 17 6 19 Alaves 7 1 0 6 3 10 3 20 Malaga 7 0 1 6 4 16 1 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation