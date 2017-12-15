Soccer-Berizzo set to coach Sevilla again after cancer operation

BARCELONA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Sevilla coach Eduardo Berizzo visited his team on Thursday just over two weeks after having surgery to treat prostate cancer, with the Argentine expected to take charge of Friday’s game at home to Levante, the Liga club said.

News of Berizzo’s diagnosis came the morning after Sevilla’s thrilling 3-3 draw at home to Liverpool in the Champions League group stage on Nov. 21. He underwent surgery seven days later.

“The appearance of Eduardo Berizzo was the biggest news this morning at the club’s training ground ahead of the game against Levante,” said a statement on Sevilla’s website (www.sevillafc.es) on Thursday.

”The Sevilla coach took his players by surprise by appearing in the dressing room to give the team talk and afterwards took them for a tactical session on the pitch.

”The coach then joined the group at the team’s hotel alongside president Jose Castro and sporting director Oscar Arias.

“Berizzo’s plan is to take charge of the team tonight against Levante although everything depends on how he feels throughout the day.”

Sevilla finished second in Champions League Group E behind Liverpool and will face Manchester United in the last 16.

They are fifth in La Liga with 28 points from 15 games, 11 points adrift of leaders Barcelona. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)