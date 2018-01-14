FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Suarez inspires stunning Barcelona comeback at Real Sociedad
January 14, 2018 / 9:49 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Soccer-Suarez inspires stunning Barcelona comeback at Real Sociedad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Luis Suarez inspired a spectacular Barcelona comeback which saw them return from two goals down to beat Real Sociedad 4-2 at Anoeta on Sunday.

Willian Jose sent the hosts ahead in the 11th minute and Juanmi added a second goal in the 34th at a ground where Barcelona had not won in La Liga since 2007.

However Suarez set up Paulinho to pull one back before half-time before scoring twice himself, to ensure Barcelona would remain unbeaten and nine points clear of second-place Atletico Madrid at the top of the table at the halfway stage of the season.

Lionel Messi added some gloss with a perfectly placed free kick for Barcelona’s fourth goal in the 85th minute, to end a thrilling game in spectacular fashion. (Reporting by Rik Sharma; Editing by Clare Fallon)

