FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Primera División Standings
Sections
Featured
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
January 12, 2018 / 10:00 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

Primera División Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 12 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primera División on Friday

                     P   W  D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Barcelona      18  15  3   0  48   7   48
  2  Atlético       18  11  6   1  27   8   39
  3  Valencia       18  11  4   3  38  18   37
  4  Real Madrid    17   9  5   3  32  16   32
 .............................................
  5  Sevilla        18   9  2   7  23  27   29
 .............................................
  6  Villarreal     18   8  4   6  25  21   28
 .............................................
  7  Eibar          18   8  3   7  24  30   27
 .............................................
  8  Getafe         19   7  5   7  23  18   26
  9  Athletic Club  18   6  6   6  20  19   24
 10  Leganés        17   7  3   7  13  14   24
 11  Betis          18   7  3   8  30  34   24
 12  Real Sociedad  18   6  5   7  31  30   23
 13  Girona         18   6  5   7  22  28   23
 14  Espanyol       18   6  5   7  15  21   23
 15  Celta de Vigo  18   6  4   8  32  27   22
 16  Levante        18   3  9   6  15  25   18
 17  La Coruña      18   4  4  10  20  35   16
 18  Alavés         18   5  0  13  13  27   15
 .............................................
 19  Málaga         19   3  2  14  13  33   11
 20  Las Palmas     18   3  2  13  14  40   11

 1-4:    Champions League
 5:      Europa League
 6:      Europa League preliminary round
 7:      Europa League depending on domestic cup
 18-20:  Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.