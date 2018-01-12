Primera División Standings

Jan 12 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primera División on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 18 15 3 0 48 7 48 2 Atlético 18 11 6 1 27 8 39 3 Valencia 18 11 4 3 38 18 37 4 Real Madrid 17 9 5 3 32 16 32 ............................................. 5 Sevilla 18 9 2 7 23 27 29 ............................................. 6 Villarreal 18 8 4 6 25 21 28 ............................................. 7 Eibar 18 8 3 7 24 30 27 ............................................. 8 Getafe 19 7 5 7 23 18 26 9 Athletic Club 18 6 6 6 20 19 24 10 Leganés 17 7 3 7 13 14 24 11 Betis 18 7 3 8 30 34 24 12 Real Sociedad 18 6 5 7 31 30 23 13 Girona 18 6 5 7 22 28 23 14 Espanyol 18 6 5 7 15 21 23 15 Celta de Vigo 18 6 4 8 32 27 22 16 Levante 18 3 9 6 15 25 18 17 La Coruña 18 4 4 10 20 35 16 18 Alavés 18 5 0 13 13 27 15 ............................................. 19 Málaga 19 3 2 14 13 33 11 20 Las Palmas 18 3 2 13 14 40 11 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation