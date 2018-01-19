Primera División Standings

Jan 19 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primera División on Friday P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 19 16 3 0 52 9 51 2 Atlético 19 12 6 1 28 8 42 3 Valencia 19 12 4 3 40 19 40 4 Real Madrid 18 9 5 4 32 17 32 ............................................. 5 Villarreal 19 9 4 6 26 21 31 ............................................. 6 Sevilla 19 9 2 8 23 28 29 ............................................. 7 Getafe 20 7 6 7 25 20 27 ............................................. 8 Betis 19 8 3 8 33 36 27 9 Eibar 19 8 3 8 24 31 27 10 Athletic Club 20 6 8 6 23 22 26 11 Girona 19 7 5 7 28 28 26 12 Celta de Vigo 19 7 4 8 33 27 25 13 Leganés 18 7 3 8 15 17 24 14 Espanyol 19 6 6 7 16 22 24 15 Real Sociedad 19 6 5 8 33 34 23 16 Levante 19 3 9 7 15 26 18 17 Alavés 19 6 0 13 14 27 18 18 La Coruña 19 4 4 11 21 37 16 ............................................. 19 Málaga 19 3 2 14 13 33 11 20 Las Palmas 19 3 2 14 14 46 11 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation