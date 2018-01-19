FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018

Primera División Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 19 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primera División on Friday

                     P   W  D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Barcelona      19  16  3   0  52   9   51
  2  Atlético       19  12  6   1  28   8   42
  3  Valencia       19  12  4   3  40  19   40
  4  Real Madrid    18   9  5   4  32  17   32
 .............................................
  5  Villarreal     19   9  4   6  26  21   31
 .............................................
  6  Sevilla        19   9  2   8  23  28   29
 .............................................
  7  Getafe         20   7  6   7  25  20   27
 .............................................
  8  Betis          19   8  3   8  33  36   27
  9  Eibar          19   8  3   8  24  31   27
 10  Athletic Club  20   6  8   6  23  22   26
 11  Girona         19   7  5   7  28  28   26
 12  Celta de Vigo  19   7  4   8  33  27   25
 13  Leganés        18   7  3   8  15  17   24
 14  Espanyol       19   6  6   7  16  22   24
 15  Real Sociedad  19   6  5   8  33  34   23
 16  Levante        19   3  9   7  15  26   18
 17  Alavés         19   6  0  13  14  27   18
 18  La Coruña      19   4  4  11  21  37   16
 .............................................
 19  Málaga         19   3  2  14  13  33   11
 20  Las Palmas     19   3  2  14  14  46   11

 1-4:    Champions League
 5:      Europa League
 6:      Europa League preliminary round
 7:      Europa League depending on domestic cup
 18-20:  Relegation
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
