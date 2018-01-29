FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018

Primera División Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 29 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primera División on Monday

                     P   W   D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Barcelona      21  18   3   0  59  10   57
  2  Atlético       21  13   7   1  32   9   46
  3  Valencia       21  12   4   5  42  25   40
  4  Real Madrid    20  11   5   4  43  19   38
 ..............................................
  5  Villarreal     21  11   4   6  32  24   37
 ..............................................
  6  Sevilla        21  10   3   8  27  29   33
 ..............................................
  7  Celta de Vigo  21   9   4   8  38  30   31
 ..............................................
  8  Eibar          21   8   5   8  26  33   29
  9  Getafe         21   7   7   7  26  21   28
 10  Girona         21   7   7   7  29  29   28
 11  Leganés        20   8   4   8  20  21   28
 12  Athletic Club  21   6   9   6  24  23   27
 13  Betis          21   8   3  10  35  44   27
 14  Espanyol       21   6   6   9  18  28   24
 15  Real Sociedad  21   6   5  10  36  40   23
 16  Levante        21   3  10   8  18  30   19
 17  Alavés         21   6   1  14  17  31   19
 18  La Coruña      21   4   5  12  24  46   17
 ..............................................
 19  Las Palmas     21   4   2  15  16  50   14
 20  Málaga         21   3   4  14  14  34   13

 1-4:    Champions League
 5:      Europa League
 6:      Europa League preliminary round
 7:      Europa League depending on domestic cup
 18-20:  Relegation
