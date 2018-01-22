FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018

UPDATE 2-Primera División Standings

Jan 22 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primera División on Monday

                     P   W  D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Barcelona      20  17  3   0  57   9   54
  2  Atlético       20  12  7   1  29   9   43
  3  Valencia       20  12  4   4  41  21   40
  4  Real Madrid    19  10  5   4  39  18   35
 .............................................
  5  Villarreal     20  10  4   6  28  22   34
 .............................................
  6  Sevilla        20  10  2   8  26  28   32
 .............................................
  7  Celta de Vigo  20   8  4   8  35  28   28
 .............................................
  8  Eibar          20   8  4   8  25  32   28
  9  Getafe         20   7  6   7  25  20   27
 10  Girona         20   7  6   7  29  29   27
 11  Betis          20   8  3   9  33  41   27
 12  Athletic Club  20   6  8   6  23  22   26
 13  Leganés        19   7  4   8  17  19   25
 14  Espanyol       20   6  6   8  16  25   24
 15  Real Sociedad  20   6  5   9  34  36   23
 16  Alavés         20   6  1  13  16  29   19
 17  Levante        20   3  9   8  16  28   18
 18  La Coruña      20   4  4  12  22  44   16
 .............................................
 19  Las Palmas     20   4  2  14  16  47   14
 20  Málaga         20   3  3  14  14  34   12

 1-4:    Champions League
 5:      Europa League
 6:      Europa League preliminary round
 7:      Europa League depending on domestic cup
 18-20:  Relegation
