UPDATE 2-Primera División Standings

Jan 22 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primera División on Monday P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 20 17 3 0 57 9 54 2 Atlético 20 12 7 1 29 9 43 3 Valencia 20 12 4 4 41 21 40 4 Real Madrid 19 10 5 4 39 18 35 ............................................. 5 Villarreal 20 10 4 6 28 22 34 ............................................. 6 Sevilla 20 10 2 8 26 28 32 ............................................. 7 Celta de Vigo 20 8 4 8 35 28 28 ............................................. 8 Eibar 20 8 4 8 25 32 28 9 Getafe 20 7 6 7 25 20 27 10 Girona 20 7 6 7 29 29 27 11 Betis 20 8 3 9 33 41 27 12 Athletic Club 20 6 8 6 23 22 26 13 Leganés 19 7 4 8 17 19 25 14 Espanyol 20 6 6 8 16 25 24 15 Real Sociedad 20 6 5 9 34 36 23 16 Alavés 20 6 1 13 16 29 19 17 Levante 20 3 9 8 16 28 18 18 La Coruña 20 4 4 12 22 44 16 ............................................. 19 Las Palmas 20 4 2 14 16 47 14 20 Málaga 20 3 3 14 14 34 12 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation