UPDATE 3-Primera División Standings

Jan 13 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primera División on Saturday P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 18 15 3 0 48 7 48 2 Atlético 19 12 6 1 28 8 42 3 Valencia 19 12 4 3 40 19 40 4 Real Madrid 18 9 5 4 32 17 32 ............................................. 5 Villarreal 19 9 4 6 26 21 31 ............................................. 6 Sevilla 18 9 2 7 23 27 29 ............................................. 7 Eibar 19 8 3 8 24 31 27 ............................................. 8 Getafe 19 7 5 7 23 18 26 9 Girona 19 7 5 7 28 28 26 10 Athletic Club 18 6 6 6 20 19 24 11 Leganés 17 7 3 7 13 14 24 12 Betis 18 7 3 8 30 34 24 13 Real Sociedad 18 6 5 7 31 30 23 14 Espanyol 18 6 5 7 15 21 23 15 Celta de Vigo 18 6 4 8 32 27 22 16 Levante 18 3 9 6 15 25 18 17 La Coruña 19 4 4 11 21 37 16 18 Alavés 18 5 0 13 13 27 15 ............................................. 19 Málaga 19 3 2 14 13 33 11 20 Las Palmas 19 3 2 14 14 46 11 1-4: Champions League 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation