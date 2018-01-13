FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Primera División Standings
#World Football
January 13, 2018 / 1:56 PM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 3-Primera División Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 13 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primera División on Saturday

                     P   W  D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Barcelona      18  15  3   0  48   7   48
  2  Atlético       19  12  6   1  28   8   42
  3  Valencia       19  12  4   3  40  19   40
  4  Real Madrid    18   9  5   4  32  17   32
 .............................................
  5  Villarreal     19   9  4   6  26  21   31
 .............................................
  6  Sevilla        18   9  2   7  23  27   29
 .............................................
  7  Eibar          19   8  3   8  24  31   27
 .............................................
  8  Getafe         19   7  5   7  23  18   26
  9  Girona         19   7  5   7  28  28   26
 10  Athletic Club  18   6  6   6  20  19   24
 11  Leganés        17   7  3   7  13  14   24
 12  Betis          18   7  3   8  30  34   24
 13  Real Sociedad  18   6  5   7  31  30   23
 14  Espanyol       18   6  5   7  15  21   23
 15  Celta de Vigo  18   6  4   8  32  27   22
 16  Levante        18   3  9   6  15  25   18
 17  La Coruña      19   4  4  11  21  37   16
 18  Alavés         18   5  0  13  13  27   15
 .............................................
 19  Málaga         19   3  2  14  13  33   11
 20  Las Palmas     19   3  2  14  14  46   11

 1-4:    Champions League
 5:      Europa League
 6:      Europa League preliminary round
 7:      Europa League depending on domestic cup
 18-20:  Relegation

