FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 4-Primera División Standings
Sections
Featured
Scotland sees big hit to its economy with no UK Brexit deal
The road to Brexit
Scotland sees big hit to its economy with no UK Brexit deal
Government seeks to limit Carillion damage
Government seeks to limit Carillion damage
Scotland sees big hit to its economy with no UK Brexit deal
The road to Brexit
Scotland sees big hit to its economy with no UK Brexit deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
January 14, 2018 / 12:57 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

UPDATE 4-Primera División Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 14 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primera División on Sunday

                     P   W  D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Barcelona      19  16  3   0  52   9   51
  2  Atlético       19  12  6   1  28   8   42
  3  Valencia       19  12  4   3  40  19   40
  4  Real Madrid    18   9  5   4  32  17   32
 .............................................
  5  Villarreal     19   9  4   6  26  21   31
 .............................................
  6  Sevilla        19   9  2   8  23  28   29
 .............................................
  7  Eibar          19   8  3   8  24  31   27
 .............................................
  8  Getafe         19   7  5   7  23  18   26
  9  Girona         19   7  5   7  28  28   26
 10  Celta de Vigo  19   7  4   8  33  27   25
 11  Athletic Club  19   6  7   6  21  20   25
 12  Leganés        17   7  3   7  13  14   24
 13  Betis          18   7  3   8  30  34   24
 14  Espanyol       19   6  6   7  16  22   24
 15  Real Sociedad  19   6  5   8  33  34   23
 16  Levante        19   3  9   7  15  26   18
 17  Alavés         19   6  0  13  14  27   18
 18  La Coruña      19   4  4  11  21  37   16
 .............................................
 19  Málaga         19   3  2  14  13  33   11
 20  Las Palmas     19   3  2  14  14  46   11

 1-4:    Champions League
 5:      Europa League
 6:      Europa League preliminary round
 7:      Europa League depending on domestic cup
 18-20:  Relegation

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.