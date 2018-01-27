FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 27, 2018

UPDATE 4-Primera División Standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 27 (OPTA) - Standings for the Primera División on Saturday

                     P   W   D   L   F   A  Pts
  1  Barcelona      20  17   3   0  57   9   54
  2  Atlético       20  12   7   1  29   9   43
  3  Valencia       21  12   4   5  42  25   40
  4  Real Madrid    20  11   5   4  43  19   38
 ..............................................
  5  Villarreal     21  11   4   6  32  24   37
 ..............................................
  6  Sevilla        20  10   2   8  26  28   32
 ..............................................
  7  Eibar          21   8   5   8  26  33   29
 ..............................................
  8  Celta de Vigo  20   8   4   8  35  28   28
  9  Girona         21   7   7   7  29  29   28
 10  Getafe         20   7   6   7  25  20   27
 11  Athletic Club  21   6   9   6  24  23   27
 12  Betis          20   8   3   9  33  41   27
 13  Leganés        19   7   4   8  17  19   25
 14  Espanyol       20   6   6   8  16  25   24
 15  Real Sociedad  21   6   5  10  36  40   23
 16  Levante        21   3  10   8  18  30   19
 17  Alavés         20   6   1  13  16  29   19
 18  La Coruña      21   4   5  12  24  46   17
 ..............................................
 19  Las Palmas     20   4   2  14  16  47   14
 20  Málaga         21   3   4  14  14  34   13

 1-4:    Champions League
 5:      Europa League
 6:      Europa League preliminary round
 7:      Europa League depending on domestic cup
 18-20:  Relegation
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
