La Liga Summaries

Feb 5 (OPTA) - Summaries for the La Liga on Monday (start times are CET) Las Palmas (0) 1 Scorers: A. Halilović 90 Yellow card: Peñalba 35, Tana 93 Subs used: Halilović 62 (Nacho Gil), Tana 72 (Toledo), Dani Castellano 86 (Míchel) Málaga (0) 0 Yellow card: Miquel 35, Recio 40, Keko 76 Subs used: Bueno 70 (Recio), Success 78 (Samu), Añor 86 (Keko) Attendance: 17,424 Referee: Óscar Sauleda Torrent ................................................................. Friday, February 9 fixtures (CET/GMT) Athletic Club v Las Palmas (2100/2000) Saturday, February 10 fixtures (CET/GMT) Villarreal v Deportivo Alavés (1300/1200) Málaga v Atlético Madrid (1615/1515) Leganés v Eibar (1830/1730) Real Madrid v Real Sociedad (2045/1945)