February 5, 2018 / 9:55 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

La Liga Summaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb  5 (OPTA) - Summaries for the La Liga on Monday (start times are CET)
 Las Palmas                                   (0)    1
      Scorers: A. Halilović 90
      Yellow card: Peñalba 35, Tana 93
      Subs used: Halilović 62 (Nacho Gil), Tana 72 (Toledo), Dani
      Castellano 86 (Míchel)
 Málaga                                       (0)    0
      Yellow card: Miquel 35, Recio 40, Keko 76
      Subs used: Bueno 70 (Recio), Success 78 (Samu), Añor 86
      (Keko)
 Attendance: 17,424
 Referee: Óscar Sauleda Torrent
 .................................................................

 Friday, February  9 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Athletic Club  v  Las Palmas         (2100/2000)
 Saturday, February 10 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Villarreal     v  Deportivo Alavés   (1300/1200)
 Málaga         v  Atlético Madrid    (1615/1515)
 Leganés        v  Eibar              (1830/1730)
 Real Madrid    v  Real Sociedad      (2045/1945)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
