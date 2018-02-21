La Liga Summaries

Feb 21 (OPTA) - Summaries for the La Liga on Wednesday (start times are CET) Leganés (1) 1 Scorers: Bustinza 6 Yellow card: Diego Rico 51, Pichu Cuéllar 85, Rubén Pérez 86 Subs used: Rubén Pérez 46 (Gerard Gumbau), Mantovani 46 (Siovas), Amrabat 72 (Omar Ramos) Real Madrid (2) 3 Scorers: Lucas Vázquez 11, Casemiro 29, Sergio Ramos 90pen Yellow card: Sergio Ramos 57 Subs used: Bale 76 (Benzema), Marcos Llorente 87 (Isco), Dani Ceballos 92 (Kovačić) Attendance: 11,423 Referee: Fernando Román Román ................................................................. Friday, February 23 fixtures (CET/GMT) Deportivo La Coruña v Espanyol (2100/2000) Saturday, February 24 fixtures (CET/GMT) Celta de Vigo v Eibar (1300/1200) Real Madrid v Deportivo Alavés (1615/1515) Leganés v Las Palmas (1830/1730) Barcelona v Girona (2045/1945) Sunday, February 25 fixtures (CET/GMT) Villarreal v Getafe (1200/1100) Athletic Club v Málaga (1615/1515) Valencia v Real Sociedad (1830/1730) Sevilla v Atlético Madrid (2045/1945) Monday, February 26 fixtures (CET/GMT) Levante v Real Betis (2100/2000)