Soccer-La Liga summaries
March 12, 2017

    Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday 
Monday, September 25
Real Betis       4 Antonio Sanabria 47,90+3, Fabian Ruiz 55, Sergio Leon 65              
Levante          0                                                                       
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 48,237
- - -
Sunday, September 24
Real Sociedad    2 Aritz Elustondo 33, Mikel Oyarzabal 59                                
Red Card: Igor Zubeldia 68
Valencia         3 Rodrigo 26, Nacho Vidal 55, Simone Zaza 85                            
Red Card: Geoffrey Kondogbia 79
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 20,266
- - -
Las Palmas       0                                                                       
Leganes          2 Claudio Beauvue 47, Javi Eraso 90+6                                   
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 17,560
- - -
Eibar            0                                                                       
Celta Vigo       4 Gustavo Cabral 17, Pione Sisto 23, Pablo Hernandez 39, Daniel Wass 72 
Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 5,345
- - -
Getafe           4 Angel 54,90+2, Jorge Molina 64, Markel Bergara 67                     
Villarreal       0                                                                       
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,874
- - -
Espanyol         4 Leo Baptistao 5, Alejandro Arribas 22og, Gerard 72pen,90              
Deportivo Coruna 1 Celso Borges 53                                                       
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 19,585
- - -
Saturday, September 23
Girona FC        0                                                                       
Barcelona        3 Aday 17og, Gorka Iraizoz 48og, Luis Suarez 69                         
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 13,305
- - -
Malaga           3 Diego Rolan 35,84, Paul Baysse 81                                     
Red Card: Zdravko Kuzmanovic 54
Athletic Club    3 Aritz Aduriz 4pen, Inaki Williams 51,70                               
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 23,425
- - -
Alaves           1 Manu Garcia 40                                                        
Real Madrid      2 Dani Ceballos 10,43                                                   
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 19,559
- - -
Atletico Madrid  2 Yannick Carrasco 46, Antoine Griezmann 69                             
Sevilla          0                                                                       
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 60,823
- - -

