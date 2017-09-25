Soccer-La Liga summaries

Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday Monday, September 25 Real Betis 4 Antonio Sanabria 47,90+3, Fabian Ruiz 55, Sergio Leon 65 Levante 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 48,237 - - - Sunday, September 24 Real Sociedad 2 Aritz Elustondo 33, Mikel Oyarzabal 59 Red Card: Igor Zubeldia 68 Valencia 3 Rodrigo 26, Nacho Vidal 55, Simone Zaza 85 Red Card: Geoffrey Kondogbia 79 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 20,266 - - - Las Palmas 0 Leganes 2 Claudio Beauvue 47, Javi Eraso 90+6 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 17,560 - - - Eibar 0 Celta Vigo 4 Gustavo Cabral 17, Pione Sisto 23, Pablo Hernandez 39, Daniel Wass 72 Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 5,345 - - - Getafe 4 Angel 54,90+2, Jorge Molina 64, Markel Bergara 67 Villarreal 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,874 - - - Espanyol 4 Leo Baptistao 5, Alejandro Arribas 22og, Gerard 72pen,90 Deportivo Coruna 1 Celso Borges 53 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 19,585 - - - Saturday, September 23 Girona FC 0 Barcelona 3 Aday 17og, Gorka Iraizoz 48og, Luis Suarez 69 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 13,305 - - - Malaga 3 Diego Rolan 35,84, Paul Baysse 81 Red Card: Zdravko Kuzmanovic 54 Athletic Club 3 Aritz Aduriz 4pen, Inaki Williams 51,70 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 23,425 - - - Alaves 1 Manu Garcia 40 Real Madrid 2 Dani Ceballos 10,43 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 19,559 - - - Atletico Madrid 2 Yannick Carrasco 46, Antoine Griezmann 69 Sevilla 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 60,823 - - -