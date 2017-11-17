FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-La Liga summaries
#World Football
November 17, 2017 / 9:54 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Soccer-La Liga summaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 17 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Friday 
Girona FC     1 Cristhian Stuani 64 
Real Sociedad 1 Willian Jose 7      
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 10,136
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Saturday, November 18
Getafe               v Alaves           (1200)  
Leganes              v Barcelona        (1515)  
Sevilla              v Celta Vigo       (1730)  
Atletico Madrid      v Real Madrid      (1945)  
Sunday, November 19  
Malaga               v Deportivo Coruna (1100)  
Espanyol             v Valencia         (1515)  
Las Palmas           v Levante          (1730)  
Athletic Club        v Villarreal       (1945)  
Monday, November 20  
Eibar                v Real Betis       (2000)

