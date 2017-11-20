FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-La Liga summaries
#World Football
November 20, 2017 / 9:50 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Soccer-La Liga summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 20 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday 
Monday, November 20
Eibar            5 Jordi Amat 6og, Gonzalo Escalante 30, Charles 56pen,71, Sergi Enrich 80 
Real Betis       0                                                                         
Red Card: Aissa Mandi 55
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 4,638
- - -
Sunday, November 19
Athletic Club    1 Aritz Aduriz 77                                                         
Villarreal       1 Manu Trigueros 28                                                       
Missed penalty: Manu Trigueros 20
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 36,666
- - -
Las Palmas       0                                                                         
Levante          2 Cheick Doukoure 71, Jason 79                                            
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 26,212
- - -
Espanyol         0                                                                         
Valencia         2 Geoffrey Kondogbia 67, Santi Mina 83                                    
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 25,529
- - -
Malaga           3 Roberto Rosales 15, Chory Castro 63, Borja Baston 84                    
Deportivo Coruna 2 Lucas Perez 23, Fabian Schar 52                                         
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 24,563
- - -
Saturday, November 18
Atletico Madrid  0                                                                         
Real Madrid      0                                                                         
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 66,496
- - -
Sevilla          2 Luis Muriel 36, Nolito 48                                               
Celta Vigo       1 Maximiliano Gomez 13                                                    
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 35,030
- - -
Leganes          0                                                                         
Barcelona        3 Luis Suarez 28,60, Paulinho 90                                          
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 11,454
- - -
Getafe           4 Markel Bergara 6, Jorge Molina 9pen, Angel 53,64                        
Alaves           1 Christian Santos 81                                                     
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 10,014
- - -
Friday, November 17
Girona FC        1 Cristhian Stuani 64                                                     
Real Sociedad    1 Willian Jose 7                                                          
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 10,136
- - -

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
