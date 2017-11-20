Soccer-La Liga summaries

Nov 20 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday Monday, November 20 Eibar 5 Jordi Amat 6og, Gonzalo Escalante 30, Charles 56pen,71, Sergi Enrich 80 Real Betis 0 Red Card: Aissa Mandi 55 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 4,638 - - - Sunday, November 19 Athletic Club 1 Aritz Aduriz 77 Villarreal 1 Manu Trigueros 28 Missed penalty: Manu Trigueros 20 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 36,666 - - - Las Palmas 0 Levante 2 Cheick Doukoure 71, Jason 79 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 26,212 - - - Espanyol 0 Valencia 2 Geoffrey Kondogbia 67, Santi Mina 83 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 25,529 - - - Malaga 3 Roberto Rosales 15, Chory Castro 63, Borja Baston 84 Deportivo Coruna 2 Lucas Perez 23, Fabian Schar 52 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 24,563 - - - Saturday, November 18 Atletico Madrid 0 Real Madrid 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 66,496 - - - Sevilla 2 Luis Muriel 36, Nolito 48 Celta Vigo 1 Maximiliano Gomez 13 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 35,030 - - - Leganes 0 Barcelona 3 Luis Suarez 28,60, Paulinho 90 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 11,454 - - - Getafe 4 Markel Bergara 6, Jorge Molina 9pen, Angel 53,64 Alaves 1 Christian Santos 81 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 10,014 - - - Friday, November 17 Girona FC 1 Cristhian Stuani 64 Real Sociedad 1 Willian Jose 7 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 10,136 - - -