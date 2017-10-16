FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-La Liga summaries
#World Football
October 16, 2017 / 8:55 PM / 5 days ago

Soccer-La Liga summaries

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday 
Monday, October 16
Las Palmas       2 Vitolo 90, Loic Remy 90+3                                                                                 
Celta Vigo       5 Emre Mor 16, Iago Aspas 20,49,76, Pablo Hernandez 71                                                      
Red Card: Ruben Blanco 52
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 15,799
- - -
Sunday, October 15
Real Betis       3 Joel Campbell 79, Antonio Sanabria 80, Tello 84                                                           
Missed penalty: Sergio Leon 55
Valencia         6 Geoffrey Kondogbia 35, Goncalo Guedes 45, Rodrigo 64, Santi Mina 74, Simone Zaza 88, Andreas Pereira 90+3 
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 48,792
- - -
Malaga           0                                                                                                           
Red Card: Recio 81
Leganes          2 Gabriel 56, Alexander Szymanowski 78                                                                      
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 23,951
- - -
Girona FC        1 Cristhian Stuani 40                                                                                       
Villarreal       2 Cedric Bakambu 9,20                                                                                       
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 9,935
- - -
Eibar            0                                                                                                           
Deportivo Coruna 0                                                                                                           
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 5,125
- - -
Saturday, October 14
Atletico Madrid  1 Saul Niguez 21                                                                                            
Barcelona        1 Luis Suarez 81                                                                                            
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 64,393
- - -
Alaves           0                                                                                                           
Real Sociedad    2 Mikel Oyarzabal 77, Aritz Elustondo 81                                                                    
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,840
- - -
Getafe           1 Jorge Molina 56                                                                                           
Real Madrid      2 Karim Benzema 39, Cristiano Ronaldo 85                                                                    
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 15,350
- - -
Athletic Club    1 Mikel Vesga 43                                                                                            
Sevilla          0                                                                                                           
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 40,197
- - -
Friday, October 13
Espanyol         0                                                                                                           
Levante          0                                                                                                           
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,365
- - -

