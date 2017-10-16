Soccer-La Liga summaries

Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday Monday, October 16 Las Palmas 2 Vitolo 90, Loic Remy 90+3 Celta Vigo 5 Emre Mor 16, Iago Aspas 20,49,76, Pablo Hernandez 71 Red Card: Ruben Blanco 52 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 15,799 - - - Sunday, October 15 Real Betis 3 Joel Campbell 79, Antonio Sanabria 80, Tello 84 Missed penalty: Sergio Leon 55 Valencia 6 Geoffrey Kondogbia 35, Goncalo Guedes 45, Rodrigo 64, Santi Mina 74, Simone Zaza 88, Andreas Pereira 90+3 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 48,792 - - - Malaga 0 Red Card: Recio 81 Leganes 2 Gabriel 56, Alexander Szymanowski 78 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 23,951 - - - Girona FC 1 Cristhian Stuani 40 Villarreal 2 Cedric Bakambu 9,20 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 9,935 - - - Eibar 0 Deportivo Coruna 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 5,125 - - - Saturday, October 14 Atletico Madrid 1 Saul Niguez 21 Barcelona 1 Luis Suarez 81 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 64,393 - - - Alaves 0 Real Sociedad 2 Mikel Oyarzabal 77, Aritz Elustondo 81 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,840 - - - Getafe 1 Jorge Molina 56 Real Madrid 2 Karim Benzema 39, Cristiano Ronaldo 85 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 15,350 - - - Athletic Club 1 Mikel Vesga 43 Sevilla 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 40,197 - - - Friday, October 13 Espanyol 0 Levante 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,365 - - -