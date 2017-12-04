Soccer-La Liga summaries

Dec 4 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday Monday, December 4 Girona FC 2 Cristhian Stuani 59, Juanpe 62 Alaves 3 Ibai Gomez 71,87pen,90+3 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 7,316 - - - Sunday, December 3 Las Palmas 1 Jonathan Calleri 19 Real Betis 0 Red Card: Jordi Amat 90+2 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 16,313 - - - Eibar 3 Kike Garcia 9, Ivan Alejo 38, Jordan 69pen Espanyol 1 Sergi Enrich 79og Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 4,693 - - - Getafe 1 Markel Bergara 66 Red Card: Mauro Arambarri 25 Valencia 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 12,480 - - - Leganes 3 Diego Rico 72, Nabil El Zhar 81, Gabriel 90+3 Villarreal 1 Daniel Raba 60 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,017 - - - Saturday, December 2 Athletic Club 0 Real Madrid 0 Red Card: Sergio Ramos 86 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 44,884 - - - Sevilla 2 Wissam Ben Yedder 45+1, Michael Krohn-Dehli 78 Deportivo Coruna 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 32,017 - - - Atletico Madrid 2 Filipe Luis 63, Antoine Griezmann 88 Real Sociedad 1 Willian Jose 29pen Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 57,394 - - - Barcelona 2 Lionel Messi 22, Luis Suarez 62 Celta Vigo 2 Iago Aspas 20, Maximiliano Gomez 70 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 63,208 - - - Friday, December 1 Malaga 0 Levante 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 17,886 - - -