#World Football
December 4, 2017 / 9:54 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Soccer-La Liga summaries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 4 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday 
Monday, December 4
Girona FC        2 Cristhian Stuani 59, Juanpe 62                 
Alaves           3 Ibai Gomez 71,87pen,90+3                       
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 7,316
- - -
Sunday, December 3
Las Palmas       1 Jonathan Calleri 19                            
Real Betis       0                                                
Red Card: Jordi Amat 90+2
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 16,313
- - -
Eibar            3 Kike Garcia 9, Ivan Alejo 38, Jordan 69pen     
Espanyol         1 Sergi Enrich 79og                              
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 4,693
- - -
Getafe           1 Markel Bergara 66                              
Red Card: Mauro Arambarri 25
Valencia         0                                                
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 12,480
- - -
Leganes          3 Diego Rico 72, Nabil El Zhar 81, Gabriel 90+3  
Villarreal       1 Daniel Raba 60                                 
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,017
- - -
Saturday, December 2
Athletic Club    0                                                
Real Madrid      0                                                
Red Card: Sergio Ramos 86
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 44,884
- - -
Sevilla          2 Wissam Ben Yedder 45+1, Michael Krohn-Dehli 78 
Deportivo Coruna 0                                                
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 32,017
- - -
Atletico Madrid  2 Filipe Luis 63, Antoine Griezmann 88           
Real Sociedad    1 Willian Jose 29pen                             
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 57,394
- - -
Barcelona        2 Lionel Messi 22, Luis Suarez 62                
Celta Vigo       2 Iago Aspas 20, Maximiliano Gomez 70            
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 63,208
- - -
Friday, December 1
Malaga           0                                                
Levante          0                                                
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 17,886
- - -

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
