FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-La Liga summaries
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
September 18, 2017 / 8:54 PM / a month ago

Soccer-La Liga summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 18 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday 
Monday, September 18
Espanyol         2 Gerard 10, Pablo Piatti 24                             
Celta Vigo       1 Andreu Fontas 69                                       
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 15,026
- - -
Sunday, September 17
Real Sociedad    1 Kevin Rodrigues 29                                     
Real Madrid      3 Borja Mayoral 19, Kevin Rodrigues 36og, Gareth Bale 61 
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 24,966
- - -
Las Palmas       1 Loic Remy 87                                           
Athletic Club    0                                                        
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,213
- - -
Girona FC        0                                                        
Missed penalty: Alex Granell Nogue 90+1
Sevilla          1 Luis Muriel 69                                         
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 11,032
- - -
Alaves           0                                                        
Villarreal       3 Cedric Bakambu 32,62, Carlos Bacca 52                  
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 18,124
- - -
Saturday, September 16
Atletico Madrid  1 Antoine Griezmann 60                                   
Malaga           0                                                        
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 63,114
- - -
Real Betis       2 Joaquin 14,76                                          
Deportivo Coruna 1 Federico Cartabia 23                                   
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 46,174
- - -
Getafe           1 Gaku Shibasaki 39                                      
Barcelona        2 Denis Suarez 62, Paulinho 84                           
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 15,164
- - -
Levante          1 Enis Bardhi 41                                         
Valencia         1 Rodrigo 31                                             
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 23,084
- - -
Friday, September 15
Eibar            1 Alejandro Galvez 53                                    
Leganes          0                                                        
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 4,986
- - -

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.