UPDATE 1-Soccer-La Liga summaries
#World Football
October 23, 2017 / 7:51 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-La Liga summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Monday 
Monday, October 23
Deportivo Coruna 1 Lucas Perez 51pen                                                          
Girona FC        2 Aday 25pen, Portu 71                                                       
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 17,463
- - -
Real Sociedad    1 Asier Illarramendi 69                                                      
Red Card: Asier Illarramendi 90+2
Espanyol         1 Leo Baptistao 9                                                            
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 18,515
- - -
Sunday, October 22
Real Madrid      3 Paulo Oliveira 18og, Marco Asensio 28, Marcelo 82                          
Eibar            0                                                                            
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 66,781
- - -
Leganes          1 Claudio Beauvue 54                                                         
Athletic Club    0                                                                            
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 11,454
- - -
Celta Vigo       0                                                                            
Atletico Madrid  1 Kevin Gameiro 28                                                           
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 12,978
- - -
Villarreal       4 Cedric Bakambu 48, Mario Gaspar 65, Ximo Navarro 67og, Nicola Sansone 90+3 
Las Palmas       0                                                                            
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 16,606
- - -
Saturday, October 21
Barcelona        2 Gerard Deulofeu 2, Andres Iniesta 56                                       
Malaga           0                                                                            
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 74,397
- - -
Valencia         4 Goncalo Guedes 43,90+2, Simone Zaza 51, Santi Mina 85                      
Sevilla          0                                                                            
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 44,307
- - -
Real Betis       2 Antonio Sanabria 13, Alexis 75og                                           
Alaves           0                                                                            
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 49,243
- - -
Levante          1 Morales 62                                                                 
Getafe           1 Faycal Fajr 58                                                             
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 18,064
- - -

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
