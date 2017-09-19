UPDATE 1-Soccer-La Liga summaries

Sept 19 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Tuesday Barcelona 6 Lionel Messi 21pen,59,62,87, Paulinho 38, Denis Suarez 53 Eibar 1 Sergi Enrich 57 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 51,645 - - - Valencia 5 Santi Mina 17, Simone Zaza 54,60,63, Rodrigo 86 Malaga 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 36,215 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, September 20 Athletic Club v Atletico Madrid (1800) Leganes v Girona FC (1800) Deportivo Coruna v Alaves (1900) Real Madrid v Real Betis (2000) Sevilla v Las Palmas (2000) Thursday, September 21 Villarreal v Espanyol (1800) Celta Vigo v Getafe (1900) Levante v Real Sociedad (2000) Saturday, September 23 Atletico Madrid v Sevilla (1100) Alaves v Real Madrid (1415) Malaga v Athletic Club (1630) Girona FC v Barcelona (1845) Sunday, September 24 Espanyol v Deportivo Coruna (1000) Getafe v Villarreal (1415) Eibar v Celta Vigo (1630) Las Palmas v Leganes (1630) Real Sociedad v Valencia (1845) Monday, September 25 Real Betis v Levante (1900)