UPDATE 1-Soccer-La Liga summaries
September 19, 2017 / 7:51 PM / in a month

UPDATE 1-Soccer-La Liga summaries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Sept 19 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Tuesday 
Barcelona 6 Lionel Messi 21pen,59,62,87, Paulinho 38, Denis Suarez 53 
Eibar     1 Sergi Enrich 57                                           
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 51,645
- - -
Valencia  5 Santi Mina 17, Simone Zaza 54,60,63, Rodrigo 86           
Malaga    0                                                           
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 36,215
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Wednesday, September 20
Athletic Club        v Atletico Madrid  (1800)  
Leganes              v Girona FC        (1800)  
Deportivo Coruna     v Alaves           (1900)  
Real Madrid          v Real Betis       (2000)  
Sevilla              v Las Palmas       (2000)  
Thursday, September 21
Villarreal           v Espanyol         (1800)  
Celta Vigo           v Getafe           (1900)  
Levante              v Real Sociedad    (2000)  
Saturday, September 23
Atletico Madrid      v Sevilla          (1100)  
Alaves               v Real Madrid      (1415)  
Malaga               v Athletic Club    (1630)  
Girona FC            v Barcelona        (1845)  
Sunday, September 24 
Espanyol             v Deportivo Coruna (1000)  
Getafe               v Villarreal       (1415)  
Eibar                v Celta Vigo       (1630)  
Las Palmas           v Leganes          (1630)  
Real Sociedad        v Valencia         (1845)  
Monday, September 25 
Real Betis           v Levante          (1900)

