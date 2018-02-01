FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 10:22 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 2-Copa del Rey Summaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb  1 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Copa del Rey on Wednesday (start times are CET)
 Semi-finals
 .................................................................
 Leganés                                      (0)    1
      Scorers: D. Siovas 56
      Yellow card: Brašanac 23, Omar Ramos 88
      Subs used: Eraso 46 (Brašanac), Omar Ramos 76 (Amrabat),
      Diego Rico 83 (El Zhar)
 Sevilla                                      (1)    1
      Scorers: L. Muriel 21
      Yellow card: Sergio Escudero 47, Vázquez 65, Lenglet 73,
      Pablo Sarabia 86
      Subs used: Nolito 76 (Muriel)
 Aggregate score: 1-1
 Attendance: 11,454
 Referee: Alfonso Vicente Moral
 .................................................................

 Thursday, February  1 fixtures
 (CET/GMT)
 Barcelona  v  Valencia  (2130/2030)
