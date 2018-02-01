UPDATE 2-Copa del Rey Summaries

Feb 1 (OPTA) - Summaries for the Copa del Rey on Wednesday (start times are CET) Semi-finals ................................................................. Leganés (0) 1 Scorers: D. Siovas 56 Yellow card: Brašanac 23, Omar Ramos 88 Subs used: Eraso 46 (Brašanac), Omar Ramos 76 (Amrabat), Diego Rico 83 (El Zhar) Sevilla (1) 1 Scorers: L. Muriel 21 Yellow card: Sergio Escudero 47, Vázquez 65, Lenglet 73, Pablo Sarabia 86 Subs used: Nolito 76 (Muriel) Aggregate score: 1-1 Attendance: 11,454 Referee: Alfonso Vicente Moral ................................................................. Thursday, February 1 fixtures (CET/GMT) Barcelona v Valencia (2130/2030)