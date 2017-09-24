FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga summaries
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
September 24, 2017 / 11:53 AM / 25 days ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday 
Sunday, September 24
Real Sociedad    2 Aritz Elustondo 33, Mikel Oyarzabal 59                                
Red Card: Igor Zubeldia 68
Valencia         3 Rodrigo 26, Nacho Vidal 55, Simone Zaza 85                            
Red Card: Geoffrey Kondogbia 79
Halftime: 1-1;   
- - -
Las Palmas       0                                                                       
Leganes          2 Claudio Beauvue 47, Javi Eraso 90+6                                   
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 17,560
- - -
Eibar            0                                                                       
Celta Vigo       4 Gustavo Cabral 17, Pione Sisto 23, Pablo Hernandez 39, Daniel Wass 72 
Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 5,345
- - -
Getafe           4 Angel 54,90+2, Jorge Molina 64, Markel Bergara 67                     
Villarreal       0                                                                       
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,874
- - -
Espanyol         4 Leo Baptistao 5, Alejandro Arribas 22og, Gerard 72pen,90              
Deportivo Coruna 1 Celso Borges 53                                                       
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 19,585
- - -
Saturday, September 23
Girona FC        0                                                                       
Barcelona        3 Aday 17og, Gorka Iraizoz 48og, Luis Suarez 69                         
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 13,305
- - -
Malaga           3 Diego Rolan 35,84, Paul Baysse 81                                     
Red Card: Zdravko Kuzmanovic 54
Athletic Club    3 Aritz Aduriz 4pen, Inaki Williams 51,70                               
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 23,425
- - -
Alaves           1 Manu Garcia 40                                                        
Real Madrid      2 Dani Ceballos 10,43                                                   
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 19,559
- - -
Atletico Madrid  2 Yannick Carrasco 46, Antoine Griezmann 69                             
Sevilla          0                                                                       
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 60,823
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                   
Monday, September 25 
Real Betis           v Levante (1900)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.