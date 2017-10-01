FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga summaries
#World Football
October 1, 2017

UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 1
Real Madrid      2 Isco 29,71                                                               
Espanyol         0                                                                          
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 71,205
- - -
Villarreal       3 Cedric Bakambu 25,52,76pen                                               
Eibar            0                                                                          
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 17,090
- - -
Valencia         3 Simone Zaza 27, Daniel Parejo 34pen, Rodrigo 66                          
Athletic Club    2 Aritz Aduriz 59, Raul Garcia 76                                          
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 42,070
- - -
Barcelona        3 Sergio Busquets 49, Lionel Messi 70,77                                   
Las Palmas       0                                                                          
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 0
- - -
Real Sociedad    4 Willian Jose 13, Mikel Oyarzabal 26, Xavier Prieto 57, Diego Llorente 86 
Real Betis       4 Antonio Sanabria 6, Zouhair Feddal 28, Joaquin 46, Sergio Leon 84        
Halftime: 2-2;Attendance: 19,669
- - -
Saturday, September 30
Leganes          0                                                                          
Atletico Madrid  0                                                                          
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 11,454
- - -
Levante          0                                                                          
Alaves           2 Munir El Haddadi 33, Alvaro Medran 81                                    
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 18,528
- - -
Sevilla          2 Ever Banega 68pen, Luis Muriel 70                                        
Malaga           0                                                                          
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 34,430
- - -
Deportivo Coruna 2 Lucas Perez 66, Florin Andone 87                                         
Getafe           1 Amath Ndiaye Diedhiou 54                                                 
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,329
- - -
Friday, September 29
Celta Vigo       3 Pione Sisto 8, Maximiliano Gomez 16, Daniel Wass 76                      
Girona FC        3 Portu 10, Cristhian Stuani 14, Juanpe 86                                 
Halftime: 2-2;Attendance: 16,126
- - -

