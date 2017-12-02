FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga summaries
#World Football
May 26, 2016 / 1:36 AM / in 13 hours

UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga summaries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 2
Athletic Club    0                                                
Real Madrid      0                                                
Red Card: Sergio Ramos 86
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 44,884
- - -
Sevilla          2 Wissam Ben Yedder 45+1, Michael Krohn-Dehli 78 
Deportivo Coruna 0                                                
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 32,017
- - -
Atletico Madrid  2 Filipe Luis 63, Antoine Griezmann 88           
Real Sociedad    1 Willian Jose 29pen                             
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 57,394
- - -
Barcelona        2 Lionel Messi 22, Luis Suarez 62                
Celta Vigo       2 Iago Aspas 20, Maximiliano Gomez 70            
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 63,208
- - -
Friday, December 1
Malaga           0                                                
Levante          0                                                
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 17,886
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                      
Sunday, December 3   
Leganes              v Villarreal (1100)  
Getafe               v Valencia   (1515)  
Eibar                v Espanyol   (1730)  
Las Palmas           v Real Betis (1945)  
Monday, December 4   
Girona FC            v Alaves     (2000)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
