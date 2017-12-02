UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga summaries

Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, December 2 Athletic Club 0 Real Madrid 0 Red Card: Sergio Ramos 86 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 44,884 - - - Sevilla 2 Wissam Ben Yedder 45+1, Michael Krohn-Dehli 78 Deportivo Coruna 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 32,017 - - - Atletico Madrid 2 Filipe Luis 63, Antoine Griezmann 88 Real Sociedad 1 Willian Jose 29pen Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 57,394 - - - Barcelona 2 Lionel Messi 22, Luis Suarez 62 Celta Vigo 2 Iago Aspas 20, Maximiliano Gomez 70 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 63,208 - - - Friday, December 1 Malaga 0 Levante 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 17,886 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 3 Leganes v Villarreal (1100) Getafe v Valencia (1515) Eibar v Espanyol (1730) Las Palmas v Real Betis (1945) Monday, December 4 Girona FC v Alaves (2000)