#World Football
October 21, 2017 / 12:57 PM / in 3 days

UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga summaries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Saturday 
Barcelona  2 Gerard Deulofeu 2, Andres Iniesta 56                  
Malaga     0                                                       
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 74,397
- - -
Valencia   4 Goncalo Guedes 43,90+2, Simone Zaza 51, Santi Mina 85 
Sevilla    0                                                       
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 44,307
- - -
Real Betis 2 Antonio Sanabria 13, Alexis 75og                      
Alaves     0                                                       
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 49,243
- - -
Levante    1 Morales 62                                            
Getafe     1 Faycal Fajr 58                                        
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 18,064
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                           
Sunday, October 22   
Villarreal           v Las Palmas      (1000)  
Celta Vigo           v Atletico Madrid (1415)  
Leganes              v Athletic Club   (1630)  
Real Madrid          v Eibar           (1845)  
Monday, October 23   
Real Sociedad        v Espanyol        (1800)  
Deportivo Coruna     v Girona FC       (1900)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
