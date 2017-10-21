UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga summaries

Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Saturday Barcelona 2 Gerard Deulofeu 2, Andres Iniesta 56 Malaga 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 74,397 - - - Valencia 4 Goncalo Guedes 43,90+2, Simone Zaza 51, Santi Mina 85 Sevilla 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 44,307 - - - Real Betis 2 Antonio Sanabria 13, Alexis 75og Alaves 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 49,243 - - - Levante 1 Morales 62 Getafe 1 Faycal Fajr 58 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 18,064 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, October 22 Villarreal v Las Palmas (1000) Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid (1415) Leganes v Athletic Club (1630) Real Madrid v Eibar (1845) Monday, October 23 Real Sociedad v Espanyol (1800) Deportivo Coruna v Girona FC (1900)