UPDATE 3-Soccer-La Liga summaries

Sept 17 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, September 17 Real Sociedad 1 Kevin Rodrigues 29 Real Madrid 3 Borja Mayoral 19, Kevin Rodrigues 36og, Gareth Bale 61 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 24,966 - - - Las Palmas 1 Loic Remy 87 Athletic Club 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,213 - - - Girona FC 0 Missed penalty: Alex Granell Nogue 90+1 Sevilla 1 Luis Muriel 69 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 11,032 - - - Alaves 0 Villarreal 3 Cedric Bakambu 32,62, Carlos Bacca 52 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 18,124 - - - Saturday, September 16 Atletico Madrid 1 Antoine Griezmann 60 Malaga 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 63,114 - - - Real Betis 2 Joaquin 14,76 Deportivo Coruna 1 Federico Cartabia 23 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 46,174 - - - Getafe 1 Gaku Shibasaki 39 Barcelona 2 Denis Suarez 62, Paulinho 84 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 15,164 - - - Levante 1 Enis Bardhi 41 Valencia 1 Rodrigo 31 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 23,084 - - - Friday, September 15 Eibar 1 Alejandro Galvez 53 Leganes 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 4,986 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 18 Espanyol v Celta Vigo (1900)