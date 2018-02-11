FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Singapore Airshow
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
#World Football
February 11, 2018 / 12:56 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

UPDATE 4-La Liga Summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Feb 11 (OPTA) - Summaries for the La Liga on Sunday (start times are CET)
 Sevilla                                      (0)    1
      Scorers: Pablo Sarabia 46
      Yellow card: Muriel 40, Pizarro 43
      Subs used: Ben Yedder 64 (Muriel), Layún 78 (Pablo Sarabia),
      Geis 85 (Vázquez)
 Girona                                       (0)    0
      Yellow card: Borja García 43, Aday 47
      Missed penalty: Aday 41
      Subs used: Aleix García 45 (Pere Pons), Lozano 70 (Olunga),
      Planas 78 (Mojica)
 Attendance: 33,129
 Referee: Fernando Bueno Prieto
 .................................................................
 Barcelona                                    (0)    0
      Yellow card: Sergio Busquets 54, Mina 93
      Subs used: Iniesta 62 (Philippe Coutinho), Dembélé 63 (Paco
      Alcácer), Paulinho 82 (Sergio Busquets)
 Getafe                                       (0)    0
      Yellow card: Arambarri 44, Antunes 65, Guaita 93
      Subs used: Flamini 78 (Ángel), Jorge Molina 85 (Ndiaye),
      Cabrera 88 (Shibasaki)
 Attendance: 75,681
 Referee: Óscar Herrero Arenas
 .................................................................
 Celta de Vigo                                (1)    2
      Scorers: M. Gómez 32, M. Gómez 80
      Yellow card: Hernández 78, Hugo Mallo 85, Gómez 92
      Subs used: Hernández 75 (Radoja), Mor 75 (Sisto), Boyé 89
      (Hugo Mallo)
 Espanyol                                     (1)    2
      Scorers: Léo Baptistão 10, Gerard Moreno 87
      Yellow card: Víctor Sánchez 45, Diego López 54, Marc Navarro
      83, Sergio García 90
      Subs used: Sergio García 61 (José Jurado), Piatti 73 (Léo
      Baptistão), Dídac Vilá 73 (Sergi Darder)
 Attendance: 15,649
 Referee: Alberto González Hernández
 .................................................................
 Valencia                                     (1)    3
      Scorers: Santi Mina 17, L. Vietto 65, Dani Parejo 89pen
      Yellow card: Vietto 48, Santi Mina 57, José Gayá 72
      Subs used: Coquelin 73 (Kondogbia), Zaza 79 (Vietto),
      Maksimović 91 (Carlos Soler)
 Levante                                      (1)    1
      Scorers: Sergio Postigo 18
      Yellow card: Rober 13, Sergio Postigo 84, Bardhi 84, Luna 88
      Subs used: Bardhi 72 (Doukouré), Roger Martí 73 (Lukić),
      Boateng 87 (Coke)
 Attendance: 38,199
 Referee: Albert Ávalos Martos
 .................................................................

 Monday, February 12 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Deportivo La Coruña   v  Real Betis  (2100/2000)
 Friday, February 16 fixtures (CET/GMT)
 Girona                v  Leganés     (2100/2000)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.