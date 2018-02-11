UPDATE 4-La Liga Summaries

Feb 11 (OPTA) - Summaries for the La Liga on Sunday (start times are CET) Sevilla (0) 1 Scorers: Pablo Sarabia 46 Yellow card: Muriel 40, Pizarro 43 Subs used: Ben Yedder 64 (Muriel), Layún 78 (Pablo Sarabia), Geis 85 (Vázquez) Girona (0) 0 Yellow card: Borja García 43, Aday 47 Missed penalty: Aday 41 Subs used: Aleix García 45 (Pere Pons), Lozano 70 (Olunga), Planas 78 (Mojica) Attendance: 33,129 Referee: Fernando Bueno Prieto ................................................................. Barcelona (0) 0 Yellow card: Sergio Busquets 54, Mina 93 Subs used: Iniesta 62 (Philippe Coutinho), Dembélé 63 (Paco Alcácer), Paulinho 82 (Sergio Busquets) Getafe (0) 0 Yellow card: Arambarri 44, Antunes 65, Guaita 93 Subs used: Flamini 78 (Ángel), Jorge Molina 85 (Ndiaye), Cabrera 88 (Shibasaki) Attendance: 75,681 Referee: Óscar Herrero Arenas ................................................................. Celta de Vigo (1) 2 Scorers: M. Gómez 32, M. Gómez 80 Yellow card: Hernández 78, Hugo Mallo 85, Gómez 92 Subs used: Hernández 75 (Radoja), Mor 75 (Sisto), Boyé 89 (Hugo Mallo) Espanyol (1) 2 Scorers: Léo Baptistão 10, Gerard Moreno 87 Yellow card: Víctor Sánchez 45, Diego López 54, Marc Navarro 83, Sergio García 90 Subs used: Sergio García 61 (José Jurado), Piatti 73 (Léo Baptistão), Dídac Vilá 73 (Sergi Darder) Attendance: 15,649 Referee: Alberto González Hernández ................................................................. Valencia (1) 3 Scorers: Santi Mina 17, L. Vietto 65, Dani Parejo 89pen Yellow card: Vietto 48, Santi Mina 57, José Gayá 72 Subs used: Coquelin 73 (Kondogbia), Zaza 79 (Vietto), Maksimović 91 (Carlos Soler) Levante (1) 1 Scorers: Sergio Postigo 18 Yellow card: Rober 13, Sergio Postigo 84, Bardhi 84, Luna 88 Subs used: Bardhi 72 (Doukouré), Roger Martí 73 (Lukić), Boateng 87 (Coke) Attendance: 38,199 Referee: Albert Ávalos Martos ................................................................. Monday, February 12 fixtures (CET/GMT) Deportivo La Coruña v Real Betis (2100/2000) Friday, February 16 fixtures (CET/GMT) Girona v Leganés (2100/2000)