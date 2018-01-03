Soccer-Valencia's Marcelino returns after car crash but misses Cup tie

BARCELONA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Valencia coach Marcelino has returned to the Spanish city for the first time after being involved in a car crash with a wild boar on Dec. 23 although he did not travel with his side to their King’s Cup game at Las Palmas on Wednesday.

Marcelino’s car skidded off a road in northern Spain and down a hillside after colliding with the animal as he was returning from Valencia to Asturias with his wife and mother. He was discharged from hospital the next day.

The coach was photographed wearing a neck brace as he arrived at Valencia airport on Wednesday and Valencia said in a post on their Twitter account that he went straight to the club’s training ground to see his players before they departed for Las Palmas.

Assistant coach Ruben Uria will take charge of the team for the Cup game against Las Palmas and he said on Tuesday Marcelino would be back in the dugout for Saturday’s Liga game at home to Girona.

Also on Wednesday Argentine striker Luciano Vietto was pictured arriving at Valencia airport ahead of an expected loan move to the club from Atletico Madrid.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone said on Tuesday he was resigned to losing the forward, telling reporters: “I’ve spoken with him and he has a good opportunity to leave. I wish him the best and I hope he goes to a competitive team.” (Reporting by Richard Martin, Editing by William Maclean)