Soccer-Alba strikes late to deny Valencia against Barca
November 26, 2017 / 9:51 PM / in 13 hours

Soccer-Alba strikes late to deny Valencia against Barca

Richard Martin

1 Min Read

VALENCIA, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Barcelona defender Jordi Alba haunted his former club Valencia by volleying in a stunning late equaliser to ensure Sunday’s compelling and controversial top-of-the-table clash in La Liga finished 1-1, preserving Barca’s four-point lead at the summit.

The game was overshadowed by Barca being denied a goal when Lionel Messi’s shot crossed the line in the first half, although the Argentine forward still had a say in the game, laying on a perfectly weighted pass for Alba’s 82nd minute leveller.

Spain striker Rodrigo Moreno put Valencia ahead on the hour, sneaking ahead of Barca’s Thomas Vermaelen to score from close range before putting on an orange wig in tribute to the club’s late president Jaume Orti who passed away on Friday.

Barca lead the standings on 35 points, Valencia have 31 while Atletico Madrid are third on 27, level on points with fourth-placed Real Madrid. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ian Chadband)

