Soccer-Eibar beat Valencia to further dent title bid

EIBAR, Spain, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Valencia’s unlikely title bid stumbled on Saturday when they were beaten 2-1 away by Eibar and they now risk falling eight points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona by the end of the weekend.

Japanese international Takashi Inui put Eibar ahead in the 49th minute in heavy rain with the help of some haphazard defending from the visitors, who twice failed to clear the danger inside the area and allowed the midfielder to take advantage.

Santi Mina levelled for Marcelino’s side eight minutes later with a simple near-post finish from close range but the visitors failed to build up any momentum with their equaliser and Eibar came back at them even stronger.

Midfielder Joan Jordan headed in the winning goal in the 87th minute to give Eibar a deserved win, their fourth in five games, and inflict a second consecutive away defeat on Valencia.

Valencia are second on 34 points, five behind Barca, with the leaders hosting Deportivo La Coruna on Sunday. Atletico Madrid, on 33, could sneak above Valencia into second when they host Alaves later on Saturday. (Reporting by Richard Martin; editing by Clare Fallon)