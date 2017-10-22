Soccer-Gameiro strikes as Atletico keep Celta at bay in Vigo

MADRID, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Kevin Gameiro’s goal enabled Atletico Madrid to grind out a 1-0 win over Celta Vigo at Balaidos on Sunday, taking them third in La Liga.

Celta, 10th, impressed but could not break down Diego Simeone’s typically rock-solid backline as the visitors moved within six points of leaders Barcelona and two behind Valencia.

They are two points ahead of Real Madrid, who face Eibar later on Sunday.

Even though Celta’s River stand was shut due to a problem with the roof which meant it could not be opened safely, the Galicians were determined to put on a show for the fans who could attend.

Jan Oblak denied Iago Aspas and then produced a brilliant save to keep out Sergi Gomez’s header, with the hosts dominating possession and creating chances.

Against the run of play, Gameiro blasted home in the 28th mintue from close range after a corner bounced to him fortuitously.

Aspas nearly equalised just before the hour mark when his free kick struck the crossbar as Celta continued to push, but Atletico’s defence held out. (Editing by Ian Chadband)