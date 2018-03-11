Soccer-Griezmann, Vitolo on target as Atletico beat Celta

MADRID, March 11 (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid recovered from their defeat by Barcelona in last week’s top-of-the-table clash by crushing Celta Vigo 3-0 at home in La Liga on Sunday to reduce the gap with the Catalans back down to eight points.

France forward Antoine Griezmann broke the deadlock a minute before halftime to move on to 16 league goals for the season and draw level with Celta forward Iago Aspas as the fourth top scorer in the top flight.

Griezmann then set up the second goal in the 54th with a pin-point through ball to the feet of Spain international Vitolo, who scored his first Liga goal for Atletico since his move from Sevilla.

Angel Correa then replaced Vitolo from the bench and rounded off the scoring in the 63rd minute with a powerful run into the area before firing into the bottom corner. The effort left coach Diego Simeone exuberantly punching the air in celebration.

Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak returned to the team after a groin injury kept him out of the Europa League last-16 first leg win over Lokomotiv Moscow on Thursday. However, the Slovenian did not seem to be fully fit and was unable to take goal kicks.

Atletico are second in the standings on 64 points after 28 games while leaders Barcelona have 72 after winning 2-0 at Malaga on Saturday and third-placed Real Madrid have 57. (Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)