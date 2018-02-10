FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Singapore Airshow
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
#World Football
February 10, 2018 / 5:20 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Griezmann's early strike helps Atletico keep pressure on Barca

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BARCELONA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Antoine Griezmann struck after 39 seconds as Atletico Madrid beat Malaga 1-0 on Saturday to provisionally close the gap on La Liga leaders Barcelona to six points.

Diego Simeone’s second-placed side went ahead almost instantly when Griezmann capitalised on Saul Niguez’s deflected strike falling at his feet close to goal.

Jan Oblak saved a Roberto Rosales free kick in the second half as Atletico kept their opponents at bay to earn a narrow victory in typical fashion.

Malaga, glued to the bottom of the table, have picked up two points in their last eight games. (Reporting by Rik Sharma, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.