FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Magical Messi hits four as Barcelona thrash Eibar
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
September 19, 2017 / 10:11 PM / a month ago

Soccer-Magical Messi hits four as Barcelona thrash Eibar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Lionel Messi struck four goals as Barcelona romped past Eibar 6-1 on Tuesday to extend their lead at the top of La Liga and maintain their 100 percent record.

The Argentine was at his brilliant best as he lethally picked off the demoralised Basques, opening the scoring from the penalty spot in the 21st minute after Nelson Semedo was brought down by Alex Galvez.

With Barcelona leading 3-1, Messi struck three more times to help the Catalans move up to 15 points from five games, five clear of second-placed Sevilla, having played one match more.

Paulinho had headed home from a corner to score Barcelona’s second before halftime.

It was his second goal in the last two games, a feat matched by Denis Suarez who increased Barcelona’s lead to 3-0, before Sergi Enrich pulled one back for Eibar.

Reporting by Rik Sharma; Editing by Toby Davis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.