Soccer-Mina scores twice as Valencia sink Real Sociedad

VALENCIA, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Valencia withstood a late wave of pressure to beat Real Sociedad 2-1 in La Liga on Sunday and maintain their push for Champions League qualification by holding onto fourth spot in the standings.

Santi Mina headed Valencia in front in the 34th minute and the striker restored his side’s advantage from close range in the 68th after Spain international Mikel Oyarzabal had levelled earlier in the second half for troubled Real Sociedad, who are 14th in the standings and exited the Europa League on Thursday.

Valencia goalkeeper Neto had to make a jaw-dropping save with 10 minutes to go to repel a shot from Sergio Canales, stopping the ball with his shoulder just as it was about to cross the goalline.

Valencia are fourth in the standings on 49 points, eight above fifth-placed Villarreal, who beat Getafe 1-0.

Second-placed Atletico Madrid were in action away to Sevilla later on Sunday, hoping to reduce the gap behind leaders Barcelona to seven points. (Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)