Soccer-Paulinho strikes late to help Barca beat Getafe
September 16, 2017 / 4:14 PM / a month ago

Soccer-Paulinho strikes late to help Barca beat Getafe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Barcelona snatched a late 2-1 win at Getafe with Paulinho’s strike sending them seven points clear of arch-rivals Real Madrid at the top of La Liga on Saturday.

The Brazilian midfielder’s signing was widely criticised by supporters but he drove into the area and fired home to preserve Barcelona’s 100 percent record in the league.

Gaku Shibasaki scored a magnificent volley to send Getafe ahead in the 40th minute but another substitute, Denis Suarez, equalised for Barcelona in the 62nd.

Champions Real Madrid travel to second-placed Real Sociedad on Sunday. (Reporting by Rik Sharma, editing by Ed Osmond)

