Soccer-Ronaldo's late goal rescues Real at Getafe

MADRID, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Cristiano Ronaldo ended a barren scoring run in La Liga by striking late to give Real Madrid a 2-1 win at neighbours Getafe on Saturday, preventing what would have been a costly and embarrassing draw for the Spanish and European champions.

The prolific Portuguese had endured a frustrating afternoon in front of the net and had earlier somehow missed an open goal but he made amends with an impeccably-struck volley in the 85th minute to score his first Liga goal of the campaign.

Until then Real had been in danger of dropping points for the fourth time in eight league games and risked falling further behind leaders Barcelona after Jorge Molina had levelled for Getafe in the 56th minute, although Real midfielder Marcos Llorente got the final touch.

Replays showed the equaliser should also have been disallowed for offside against Molina and Real were further aggrieved when substitute Theo Hernandez had a goal ruled out for offside shortly afterwards.

Ronaldo, however, averted another setback in what has been an underwhelming league campaign so far and saved the blushes of coach Zinedine Zidane in the Frenchman’s 100th game in charge of Real.

Real provisionally climbed up to second in the standings, cutting their deficit with Barca to four points, although the leaders can restore their advantage to seven when they visit Atletico Madrid later on Saturday. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Clare Fallon)