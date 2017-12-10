FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Saul strike earns Atletico scrappy win at Betis
Sections
Featured
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
May hails new optimism in Brexit talks after deal
May hails new optimism in Brexit talks after deal
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
How Monsanto’s GM cotton sowed trouble in Africa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
December 10, 2017 / 5:43 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

Soccer-Saul strike earns Atletico scrappy win at Betis

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEVILLE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Atletico Madrid won 1-0 at Real Betis on Sunday thanks to a scrappy goal by Saul Niguez to rack up a third straight victory in La Liga and provisionally move three points behind leaders Barcelona.

The Spanish midfielder slid in at the back post to meet a low cross from Sime Vrsaljko to score the only goal of the game in the 30th minute, netting for the second game in a row.

Atletico were without talismanic forward Antoine Griezmann and only had two shots on target and 26 percent possession.

Diego Simeone’s side survived a huge penalty appeal for a shove by Angel Correa on forward Cristian Tello shortly before Saul’s goal while Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak pulled off an impressive save from former Barca forward Tello in the home side’s best attempt of the second half.

Atletico are third in the standings on 33 points, one behind Valencia and three behind Barcelona, who can restore their five-point lead at the top when they visit Villarreal later on Sunday. (Reporting by Richard Martin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.