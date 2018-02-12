FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 12, 2018 / 10:14 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Soccer-Seedorf suffers losing start as Deportivo lose to Betis

Richard Martin

2 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Clarence Seedorf got off on the wrong foot in his first game in charge of struggling Deportivo La Coruna as the Dutchman’s side lost 1-0 at home to Real Betis on Monday.

Betis forward Lorenzo Moron kicked on from his dream debut against Villarreal last weekend by netting the only goal of the game in the 55th minute, his third strike in his second appearance in the Betis first team.

The Spaniard slid in to meet a low cross and scuffed it into the net off the foot of hapless Depor goalkeeper Ruben Martinez.

Deportivo rallied after going behind and striker Florin Andone hit the post and in added time fired just wide of goal, moments after team mate Celso Borges had come agonisingly close to scoring for the home side.

Boos and whistles rang around the Riazor stadium at full time following Depor’s a fourth defeat in six games in 2018. They are 19th in the standings, three points adrift of the safety zone, while Betis climbed to eighth. (Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
