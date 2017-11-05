Soccer-Stunning Asensio strike helps Madrid get back on track

MADRID, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio scored a stunning second-half goal as Zinedine Zidane’s side put their troubles behind them by cruising to a 3-0 victory over Las Palmas in La Liga on Sunday.

Casemiro opened the scoring for the Spanish champions in the first half before Asensio and Isco scored after the break to give Real their first win in three games in all competitions.

It was a nervy opening by Madrid, who struggled to break down their lowly opponents, but once the unmarked Casemiro headed home in the 41st minute after 21-year-old Asensio’s corner was flicked into his path it was plain sailing.

There appeared little danger when the ball fell to Asensio outside the box after 56 minutes but he thundered an unstoppable left-foot shot into the top corner before Isco rounded off the scoring with a sweeping move on the break 15 minutes from time.

The win took Real above neighbours Atletico, who also have 23 points, on goal difference into third spot, four off Valencia and eight adrift of Barcelona, who both won on Saturday.

Las Palmas remain second-bottom on six points. (Editing by Ken Ferris)