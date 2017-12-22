SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-West Ham United v Newcastle United

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the London Stadium.

Head-to-head (last 10 matches)

Newcastle 3-0 West Ham (Premier League, August 2017)

Newcastle 2-1 West Ham (Premier League, January 2016)

West Ham 2-0 Newcastle (Premier League, September 2015)

Newcastle 2-0 West Ham (Premier League, May 2015)

West Ham 1-0 Newcastle (Premier League, November 2014)

West Ham 1-3 Newcastle (Premier League, January 2014)

Newcastle 0-0 West Ham (Premier League, August 2013)

West Ham 0-0 Newcastle (Premier League, May 2013)

Newcastle 0-1 West Ham (Premier League, November 2012)

Newcastle 5-0 West Ham (Premier League, January 2011)

Form guide (last five matches)

West Ham - L L W D W

Newcastle - D L L L L

Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):

23/20 West Ham to win

14/5 Newcastle to win

11/5 Match to end in draw

Correct score:

West Ham: 6/1 1-0; 9/1 2-0; 8/1 2-1; 18/1 3-0; 18/1 3-1; 33/1 3-2

Newcastle: 8/1 1-0; 18/1 2-0; 11/1 2-1; 40/1 3-0; 33/1 3-1; 40/1 3-2

Draw: 8/1 0-0; 6/1 1-1; 16/1 2-2; 66/1 3-3

First scorer: 9/2 Andy Carroll; 9/2 Javier Hernandez; 5/1 Diafra Sakho; 5/1 Michail Antonio; 11/2 Dwight Gayle; 11/2 Marko Arnautovic; 6/1 Joselu; 6/1 Andre Ayew; 13/2 Aleksandar Mitrovic; 9/1 BAR

Also:

7/2 Javier Hernandez to score and West Ham to win

6/1 Dwight Gayle to score and Newcastle to win (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)