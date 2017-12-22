SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-West Ham United v Newcastle United

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the London Stadium.
Head-to-head (last 10 matches)
Newcastle 3-0 West Ham (Premier League, August 2017)
Newcastle 2-1 West Ham (Premier League, January 2016)
West Ham 2-0 Newcastle (Premier League, September 2015)
Newcastle 2-0 West Ham (Premier League, May 2015)
West Ham 1-0 Newcastle (Premier League, November 2014)
West Ham 1-3 Newcastle (Premier League, January 2014)
Newcastle 0-0 West Ham (Premier League, August 2013)
West Ham 0-0 Newcastle (Premier League, May 2013)
Newcastle 0-1 West Ham (Premier League, November 2012)
Newcastle 5-0 West Ham (Premier League, January 2011)
Form guide (last five matches)
West Ham - L L W D W
Newcastle - D L L L L
Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):
23/20 West Ham to win
14/5 Newcastle to win
11/5 Match to end in draw
Correct score:
West Ham: 6/1 1-0; 9/1 2-0; 8/1 2-1; 18/1 3-0; 18/1 3-1; 33/1 3-2
Newcastle: 8/1 1-0; 18/1 2-0; 11/1 2-1; 40/1 3-0; 33/1 3-1; 40/1 3-2
Draw: 8/1 0-0; 6/1 1-1; 16/1 2-2; 66/1 3-3
First scorer: 9/2 Andy Carroll; 9/2 Javier Hernandez; 5/1 Diafra Sakho; 5/1 Michail Antonio; 11/2 Dwight Gayle; 11/2 Marko Arnautovic; 6/1 Joselu; 6/1 Andre Ayew; 13/2 Aleksandar Mitrovic; 9/1 BAR
Also:
7/2 Javier Hernandez to score and West Ham to win
6/1 Dwight Gayle to score and Newcastle to win (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)