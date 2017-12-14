FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Independiente win Copa Sudamericana after draw in Rio
December 14, 2017 / 4:18 AM / a day ago

Soccer-Independiente win Copa Sudamericana after draw in Rio

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Independiente won their second Copa Sudamericana title on Wednesday after a 1-1 draw at the Maracana stadium with Brazil’s Flamengo in the second leg of the final gave the Argentine side a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg in Argentina last week, Flamengo came out all guns blazing but Independiente held their nerve and kept the hosts at bay early on.

Flamengo’s Everton came close in the 13th minute but was denied by Independiente goalkeeper Martin Campana.

The hosts took the lead half an hour into the game through Lucas Paqueta but Independiente equalised 10 minutes later with a penalty from 18-year-old Ezequiel Barco.

The spot-kick was awarded after intervention from the video assistant referee (VAR), which showed Gustavo Cuellar had fouled Maximiliano Meza in the box.

VAR involves video assistant referees who monitor screens and draw the match referee’s attention to officiating mistakes or missed serious incidents.

Independiente almost scored a second after the break through Emmanuel Gigliotti but defender Juan Silveira dos Santos cleared.

Flamengo have had to play without striker Paolo Guerrero, who has been suspended by FIFA after failing an anti-doping test.

Reporting By Tatiana Ramil, writing By Mitra Taj; Editing by Peter Rutherford

