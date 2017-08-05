UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Aug 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, August 5 Halmstad 6 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1 Orebro 2 Elfsborg Boras 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 17 12 4 1 30 15 40 ------------------------- 2 Djurgarden 17 9 3 5 32 19 30 3 IK Sirius 17 8 6 3 28 17 30 ------------------------- 4 AIK Stockholm 16 8 4 4 15 10 28 ------------------------- 5 OEstersunds FK 17 7 6 4 24 21 27 6 IFK Norrkoping 17 8 3 6 25 24 27 7 Elfsborg Boras 18 7 5 6 34 27 26 8 Haecken 17 6 7 4 18 13 25 9 Hammarby 17 6 6 5 24 21 24 10 Orebro 18 6 6 6 24 29 24 11 IFK Gothenburg 16 5 7 4 25 20 22 12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 18 4 6 8 17 30 18 13 GIF Sundsvall 17 3 6 8 13 23 15 ------------------------- 14 Kalmar 17 4 2 11 14 28 14 ------------------------- 15 Halmstad 18 2 7 9 18 24 13 16 AFC Eskilstuna 17 1 4 12 14 34 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 6 GIF Sundsvall v Ostersunds FK (1300) Hammarby v Haecken (1300) Kalmar v IFK Gothenburg (1300) IK Sirius v AIK Stockholm (1530) Monday, August 7 Djurgarden v Malmo (1700) IFK Norrkoping v AFC Eskilstuna (1700)