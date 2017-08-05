FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 days ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings
#World Football
August 5, 2017 / 3:53 PM / 7 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 5 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, August 5
Halmstad 6 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1  
Orebro   2 Elfsborg Boras      2  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Malmo                  17 12 4 1  30 15 40  
-------------------------
2  Djurgarden             17 9  3 5  32 19 30  
3  IK Sirius              17 8  6 3  28 17 30  
-------------------------
4  AIK Stockholm          16 8  4 4  15 10 28  
-------------------------
5  OEstersunds FK         17 7  6 4  24 21 27  
6  IFK Norrkoping         17 8  3 6  25 24 27  
7  Elfsborg Boras         18 7  5 6  34 27 26  
8  Haecken                17 6  7 4  18 13 25  
9  Hammarby               17 6  6 5  24 21 24  
10 Orebro                 18 6  6 6  24 29 24  
11 IFK Gothenburg         16 5  7 4  25 20 22  
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 18 4  6 8  17 30 18  
13 GIF Sundsvall          17 3  6 8  13 23 15  
-------------------------
14 Kalmar                 17 4  2 11 14 28 14  
-------------------------
15 Halmstad               18 2  7 9  18 24 13  
16 AFC Eskilstuna         17 1  4 12 14 34 7   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                          
Sunday, August 6     
GIF Sundsvall        v Ostersunds FK  (1300)  
Hammarby             v Haecken        (1300)  
Kalmar               v IFK Gothenburg (1300)  
IK Sirius            v AIK Stockholm  (1530)  
Monday, August 7     
Djurgarden           v Malmo          (1700)  
IFK Norrkoping       v AFC Eskilstuna (1700)

0 : 0
