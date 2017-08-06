FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 days ago
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings
Transition can't be used to stop Brexit: Hammond, Fox
#World Football
August 6, 2017 / 3:02 PM / 6 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 6 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday 
Sunday, August 6
GIF Sundsvall 1 Ostersunds FK       1  
Hammarby      1 Haecken             2  
IK Sirius     1 AIK Stockholm       4  
Kalmar        1 IFK Gothenburg      0  
Saturday, August 5
Halmstad      6 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1  
Orebro        2 Elfsborg Boras      2  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Malmo                  17 12 4 1  30 15 40  
-------------------------
2  AIK Stockholm          17 9  4 4  19 11 31  
3  Djurgarden             17 9  3 5  32 19 30  
-------------------------
4  IK Sirius              18 8  6 4  29 21 30  
-------------------------
5  Haecken                18 7  7 4  20 14 28  
6  OEstersunds FK         18 7  7 4  25 22 28  
7  IFK Norrkoping         17 8  3 6  25 24 27  
8  Elfsborg Boras         18 7  5 6  34 27 26  
9  Hammarby               18 6  6 6  25 23 24  
10 Orebro                 18 6  6 6  24 29 24  
11 IFK Gothenburg         17 5  7 5  25 21 22  
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 18 4  6 8  17 30 18  
13 Kalmar                 18 5  2 11 15 28 17  
-------------------------
14 GIF Sundsvall          18 3  7 8  14 24 16  
-------------------------
15 Halmstad               18 2  7 9  18 24 13  
16 AFC Eskilstuna         17 1  4 12 14 34 7   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                          
Monday, August 7     
Djurgarden           v Malmo          (1700)  
IFK Norrkoping       v AFC Eskilstuna (1700)

