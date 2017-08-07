FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 days ago
Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings
August 7, 2017 / 6:57 PM / 5 days ago

Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday 
Monday, August 7
Djurgarden     0 Malmo               1  
IFK Norrkoping 1 AFC Eskilstuna      0  
Sunday, August 6
GIF Sundsvall  1 Ostersunds FK       1  
Hammarby       1 Haecken             2  
IK Sirius      1 AIK Stockholm       4  
Kalmar         1 IFK Gothenburg      0  
Saturday, August 5
Halmstad       6 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1  
Orebro         2 Elfsborg Boras      2  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Malmo                  18 13 4 1  31 15 43  
-------------------------
2  AIK Stockholm          17 9  4 4  19 11 31  
3  Djurgarden             18 9  3 6  32 20 30  
-------------------------
4  IK Sirius              18 8  6 4  29 21 30  
-------------------------
5  IFK Norrkoping         18 9  3 6  26 24 30  
6  Haecken                18 7  7 4  20 14 28  
7  OEstersunds FK         18 7  7 4  25 22 28  
8  Elfsborg Boras         18 7  5 6  34 27 26  
9  Hammarby               18 6  6 6  25 23 24  
10 Orebro                 18 6  6 6  24 29 24  
11 IFK Gothenburg         17 5  7 5  25 21 22  
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 18 4  6 8  17 30 18  
13 Kalmar                 18 5  2 11 15 28 17  
-------------------------
14 GIF Sundsvall          18 3  7 8  14 24 16  
-------------------------
15 Halmstad               18 2  7 9  18 24 13  
16 AFC Eskilstuna         18 1  4 13 14 35 7   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation

