2 days ago
Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
#World Football
August 11, 2017 / 6:50 PM / 2 days ago

Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Friday 
Friday, August 11
Malmo 6 Kalmar 0  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Malmo                  19 14 4 1  37 15 46  
-------------------------
2  AIK Stockholm          18 9  4 5  20 13 31  
3  Djurgarden             18 9  3 6  32 20 30  
-------------------------
4  IK Sirius              18 8  6 4  29 21 30  
-------------------------
5  IFK Norrkoping         18 9  3 6  26 24 30  
6  Haecken                18 7  7 4  20 14 28  
7  OEstersunds FK         18 7  7 4  25 22 28  
8  Elfsborg Boras         18 7  5 6  34 27 26  
9  IFK Gothenburg         18 6  7 5  27 22 25  
10 Hammarby               18 6  6 6  25 23 24  
11 Orebro                 18 6  6 6  24 29 24  
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 18 4  6 8  17 30 18  
13 Kalmar                 19 5  2 12 15 34 17  
-------------------------
14 GIF Sundsvall          18 3  7 8  14 24 16  
-------------------------
15 Halmstad               18 2  7 9  18 24 13  
16 AFC Eskilstuna         18 1  4 13 14 35 7   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                          
Saturday, August 12  
Halmstad             v IK Sirius      (1400)  
Sunday, August 13    
AIK Stockholm        v AFC Eskilstuna (1300)  
Hammarby             v Ostersunds FK  (1300)  
IFK Norrkoping       v Djurgarden     (1530)  
Jonkopings Sodra IF  v Orebro         (1530)  
Monday, August 14    
Haecken              v GIF Sundsvall  (1700)  
Elfsborg Boras       v IFK Gothenburg (1700)

