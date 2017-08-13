UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 13 AIK Stockholm 1 AFC Eskilstuna 1 Hammarby 2 Ostersunds FK 2 IFK Norrkoping 0 Djurgarden 1 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1 Orebro 2 Saturday, August 12 Halmstad 0 IK Sirius 3 Friday, August 11 Malmo 6 Kalmar 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 19 14 4 1 37 15 46 ------------------------- 2 Djurgarden 19 10 3 6 33 20 33 3 IK Sirius 19 9 6 4 32 21 33 ------------------------- 4 AIK Stockholm 19 9 5 5 21 14 32 ------------------------- 5 IFK Norrkoping 19 9 3 7 26 25 30 6 OEstersunds FK 19 7 8 4 27 24 29 7 Haecken 18 7 7 4 20 14 28 8 Orebro 19 7 6 6 26 30 27 9 Elfsborg Boras 18 7 5 6 34 27 26 10 IFK Gothenburg 18 6 7 5 27 22 25 11 Hammarby 19 6 7 6 27 25 25 12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 19 4 6 9 18 32 18 13 Kalmar 19 5 2 12 15 34 17 ------------------------- 14 GIF Sundsvall 18 3 7 8 14 24 16 ------------------------- 15 Halmstad 19 2 7 10 18 27 13 16 AFC Eskilstuna 19 1 5 13 15 36 8 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 14 Haecken v GIF Sundsvall (1700) Elfsborg Boras v IFK Gothenburg (1700)