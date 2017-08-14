FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 hours ago
Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
North Korea's Kim holds off on Guam missile plan; Seoul says will prevent war by all means
north korea
North Korea's Kim holds off on Guam missile plan; Seoul says will prevent war by all means
Modi urges India to reject violence in name of religion
India at 70
Modi urges India to reject violence in name of religion
270 bodies recovered from Sierra Leone mudslide - mayor
environment
270 bodies recovered from Sierra Leone mudslide - mayor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World Football
August 14, 2017 / 6:56 PM / 16 hours ago

Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday 
Monday, August 14   
Haecken             2 GIF Sundsvall  0  
Elfsborg Boras      1 IFK Gothenburg 2  
Sunday, August 13   
AIK Stockholm       1 AFC Eskilstuna 1  
Hammarby            2 Ostersunds FK  2  
IFK Norrkoping      0 Djurgarden     1  
Jonkopings Sodra IF 1 Orebro         2  
Saturday, August 12 
Halmstad            0 IK Sirius      3  
Friday, August 11   
Malmo               6 Kalmar         0  
   Standings              P  W  D L  F  A  Pts 
1  Malmo                  19 14 4 1  37 15 46  
-------------------------
2  Djurgarden             19 10 3 6  33 20 33  
3  IK Sirius              19 9  6 4  32 21 33  
-------------------------
4  AIK Stockholm          19 9  5 5  21 14 32  
-------------------------
5  Haecken                19 8  7 4  22 14 31  
6  IFK Norrkoping         19 9  3 7  26 25 30  
7  OEstersunds FK         19 7  8 4  27 24 29  
8  IFK Gothenburg         19 7  7 5  29 23 28  
9  Orebro                 19 7  6 6  26 30 27  
10 Elfsborg Boras         19 7  5 7  35 29 26  
11 Hammarby               19 6  7 6  27 25 25  
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 19 4  6 9  18 32 18  
13 Kalmar                 19 5  2 12 15 34 17  
-------------------------
14 GIF Sundsvall          19 3  7 9  14 26 16  
-------------------------
15 Halmstad               19 2  7 10 18 27 13  
16 AFC Eskilstuna         19 1  5 13 15 36 8   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.