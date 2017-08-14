Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Monday Monday, August 14 Haecken 2 GIF Sundsvall 0 Elfsborg Boras 1 IFK Gothenburg 2 Sunday, August 13 AIK Stockholm 1 AFC Eskilstuna 1 Hammarby 2 Ostersunds FK 2 IFK Norrkoping 0 Djurgarden 1 Jonkopings Sodra IF 1 Orebro 2 Saturday, August 12 Halmstad 0 IK Sirius 3 Friday, August 11 Malmo 6 Kalmar 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 19 14 4 1 37 15 46 ------------------------- 2 Djurgarden 19 10 3 6 33 20 33 3 IK Sirius 19 9 6 4 32 21 33 ------------------------- 4 AIK Stockholm 19 9 5 5 21 14 32 ------------------------- 5 Haecken 19 8 7 4 22 14 31 6 IFK Norrkoping 19 9 3 7 26 25 30 7 OEstersunds FK 19 7 8 4 27 24 29 8 IFK Gothenburg 19 7 7 5 29 23 28 9 Orebro 19 7 6 6 26 30 27 10 Elfsborg Boras 19 7 5 7 35 29 26 11 Hammarby 19 6 7 6 27 25 25 12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 19 4 6 9 18 32 18 13 Kalmar 19 5 2 12 15 34 17 ------------------------- 14 GIF Sundsvall 19 3 7 9 14 26 16 ------------------------- 15 Halmstad 19 2 7 10 18 27 13 16 AFC Eskilstuna 19 1 5 13 15 36 8 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation