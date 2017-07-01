UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

July 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 1 GIF Sundsvall 1 IK Sirius 2 Halmstad 1 Elfsborg Boras 1 Malmo 3 AFC Eskilstuna 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Malmo 13 9 3 1 23 12 30 ------------------------- 2 IFK Norrkoping 13 8 3 2 21 12 27 3 IK Sirius 13 6 4 3 20 12 22 ------------------------- 4 OEstersunds FK 12 6 3 3 19 14 21 ------------------------- 5 AIK Stockholm 12 6 3 3 11 7 21 6 Elfsborg Boras 13 5 4 4 25 20 19 7 Djurgarden 12 5 3 4 20 14 18 8 Hammarby 12 4 6 2 19 13 18 9 Haecken 12 4 5 3 12 9 17 10 Orebro 12 4 3 5 10 17 15 11 IFK Gothenburg 11 3 5 3 14 12 14 12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 12 3 5 4 14 18 14 13 GIF Sundsvall 13 2 5 6 9 18 11 ------------------------- 14 Kalmar 12 2 2 8 9 21 8 ------------------------- 15 Halmstad 13 1 4 8 9 19 7 16 AFC Eskilstuna 13 0 4 9 11 28 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation play-off 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, July 2 Jonkopings Sodra IF v IFK Gothenburg (1300) AIK Stockholm v Ostersunds FK (1530) Orebro v IFK Norrkoping (1530) Monday, July 3 Haecken v Hammarby (1700) Djurgarden v Kalmar (1700)