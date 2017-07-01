FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings
March 9, 2016 / 7:32 PM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Swedish championship results and standings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Swedish championship matches on Saturday 
Saturday, July 1
GIF Sundsvall 1 IK Sirius      2  
Halmstad      1 Elfsborg Boras 1  
Malmo         3 AFC Eskilstuna 2  
   Standings              P  W D L F  A  Pts 
1  Malmo                  13 9 3 1 23 12 30  
-------------------------
2  IFK Norrkoping         13 8 3 2 21 12 27  
3  IK Sirius              13 6 4 3 20 12 22  
-------------------------
4  OEstersunds FK         12 6 3 3 19 14 21  
-------------------------
5  AIK Stockholm          12 6 3 3 11 7  21  
6  Elfsborg Boras         13 5 4 4 25 20 19  
7  Djurgarden             12 5 3 4 20 14 18  
8  Hammarby               12 4 6 2 19 13 18  
9  Haecken                12 4 5 3 12 9  17  
10 Orebro                 12 4 3 5 10 17 15  
11 IFK Gothenburg         11 3 5 3 14 12 14  
12 Joenkoepings Soedra IF 12 3 5 4 14 18 14  
13 GIF Sundsvall          13 2 5 6 9  18 11  
-------------------------
14 Kalmar                 12 2 2 8 9  21 8   
-------------------------
15 Halmstad               13 1 4 8 9  19 7   
16 AFC Eskilstuna         13 0 4 9 11 28 4   
1:     Champions League preliminary round      
2-3:   Europa League preliminary round         
4:     Europa League depending on domestic cup 
14:    Relegation play-off                     
15-16: Relegation                              
Next Fixtures (GMT):                          
Sunday, July 2       
Jonkopings Sodra IF  v IFK Gothenburg (1300)  
AIK Stockholm        v Ostersunds FK  (1530)  
Orebro               v IFK Norrkoping (1530)  
Monday, July 3       
Haecken              v Hammarby       (1700)  
Djurgarden           v Kalmar         (1700)

